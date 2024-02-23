Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.51) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.66, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,672.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,875.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). Corporate insiders own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

