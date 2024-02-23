JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.54.

JBLU opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 866,863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 173.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,404 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

