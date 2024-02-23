JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

JOANN Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.