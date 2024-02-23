John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,545 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of John Bean Technologies worth $88,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

JBT stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

