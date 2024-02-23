Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Acquires £24,999.21 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent bought 9,363 shares of Journeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22).

Journeo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 265 ($3.34) on Friday. Journeo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.44 ($3.76). The stock has a market cap of £43.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,558.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

