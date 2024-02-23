Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Insider Acquires £24,999.21 in Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent bought 9,363 shares of Journeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22).
Journeo Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 265 ($3.34) on Friday. Journeo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 298.44 ($3.76). The stock has a market cap of £43.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,558.82 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.
Journeo Company Profile
