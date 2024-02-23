JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut BP to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.17) to GBX 525 ($6.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 629.56 ($7.93).

LON:BP opened at GBX 470.40 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 691.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.16 ($7.10). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,382.35%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £376.38 ($473.91). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 167 shares of company stock valued at $77,468. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

