JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price to $163.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Shares of OC stock opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

