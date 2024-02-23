JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price to $42.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after purchasing an additional 702,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after acquiring an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,087,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,356,000 after acquiring an additional 623,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

