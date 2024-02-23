JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Increased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,865. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.