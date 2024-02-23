Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Robert Mobassaly Sells 5,173 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Mobassaly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

