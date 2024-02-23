Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) to Issue GBX 3.40 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 1.0 %

LON JUP opened at GBX 91.65 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of £499.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.33. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.30 ($1.99).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 168 ($2.12) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.60 ($1.44).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.