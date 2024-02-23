Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.51 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1,275.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on KAMN

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.