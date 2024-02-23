Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Kaman has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.
Kaman Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.51 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
