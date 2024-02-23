Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $293.92.

KRTX stock opened at $319.38 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $321.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average is $223.64.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,356,500. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,836,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,213,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

