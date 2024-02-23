Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

KPTI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.19. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,086 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,113 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,337,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

