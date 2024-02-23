Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,586 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $39,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

