Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $70,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $75.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

