Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 14,013 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Domino’s Pizza worth $113,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $439.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day moving average of $390.87.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

