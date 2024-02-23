Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Zoetis worth $105,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

