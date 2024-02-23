Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. 34,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,597. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.