Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $39.18 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $254.67. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

