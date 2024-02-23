Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $90.82 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $90,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.