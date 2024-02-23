Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Gartner worth $100,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $3,841,294. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $455.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.