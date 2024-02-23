Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 10,017 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Datadog worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $132.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

