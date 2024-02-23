Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $373.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

