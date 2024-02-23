Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $62,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,200.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,137.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

