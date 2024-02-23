Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 35,523 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Global-e Online worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

