Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,407 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $92,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after acquiring an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 415,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,017,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

GTY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

