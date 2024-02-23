Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,614,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,654 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.02% of Hillman Solutions worth $128,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

