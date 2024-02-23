Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $78.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NYSE:SQ traded up $11.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. 17,332,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,408. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -173.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

