Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $311.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $311.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

