KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

