KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

