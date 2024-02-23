Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.91.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 251,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

