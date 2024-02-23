Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $505.86 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

