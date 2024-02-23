Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

