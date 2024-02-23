Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 70612152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOD
Kodal Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %
Kodal Minerals Company Profile
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.