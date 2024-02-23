Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 70612152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kodal Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

