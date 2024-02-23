Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

