KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Stock Position Decreased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,022,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after buying an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,306,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 645.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 1,149,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

KWEB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 3,839,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,969,150. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.