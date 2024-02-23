La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 11,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

