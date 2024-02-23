Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,517 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $212,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,488 shares of company stock worth $2,275,975. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

