Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $212,093.44 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $212,093.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKFN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

