Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,764.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $938.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,635. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $818.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.