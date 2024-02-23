Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 336 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.25) to GBX 289 ($3.64) in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 304 ($3.83).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 241 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.96. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 718 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,070.28). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,336 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £3,353.36 ($4,222.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $682,742. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

