Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.29 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

