Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.29 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.