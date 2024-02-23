Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 2,745 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

