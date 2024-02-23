Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:LNF opened at C$20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$16.46 and a 12 month high of C$23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leon’s Furniture

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$92,909.50. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

