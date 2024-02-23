Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.11

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 180486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

