Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.09

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 183288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on LILAK
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 6.4 %
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 149,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.