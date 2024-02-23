Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

