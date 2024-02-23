Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LSTA opened at $2.99 on Friday. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.